By Philip Nwosu and Vivian Onyebukwa

The Nigerian Army said logistics planning and deployment could influence the outcome of the war against insurgents in the North Eastern part of the country.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, who made the assertion, said in the annals of military history, logistics planning and execution have been well documented to influence the outcomes of military campaigns.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

He spoke at the graduation of officers of the Logistics Management Course 19 of the college, saying that the establishment of Nigerian Army College of Logistics (NACOL) was a vital part of the force’s strategy towards strengthening its capacity in the deployment of logistics in military operations.

General Yahaya said that the impact of the graduates from NACOL in shoring up the force’s logistics support potentials had been quite significant, noting that there are still considerable gaps to be covered in our logistics support architecture.

He said that NACOL shall continue to play a critical role in this regard, promising that the Nigerian Army will continue to be structured to address peculiar security threats, particularly, in North East, South East and North Central regions where insurgency and increased acts of banditry are prevalent .

He expressed happiness over the level of successes attained, so far, by the troops in the exercises, and the professionalism exhibited by their personnel which underpins the NA’s total commitment to its constitutional roles. “That is not to say that we have completely overcome the security challenges, as considerable traits still exist.”

He, therefore, urged all Nigerian training institutions to continue to come up with innovative ideas that would assist in addressing the myriads of security concerns confronting the nation as they continue to confront these threats. He stressed the need to evolve new strategy to sustain the successes gained, so far.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .