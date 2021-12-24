The Nigerian Army said logistics planning and deployment could influence the outcome of the war against insurgents in the North East.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Faruk Yahaya, said in the annals of military history, logistics planning and execution have been well documented to influence the outcomes of military campaigns.

He spoke at the graduation of officers of the Logistics Management Course 19. He said the establishment of Nigerian Army College of Logistics (NACOL), was a vital part of the force’s strategy towards strengthening its capacity in the deployment of logistics in military operations.

He said: “Impact of the graduates from NACOL in shoring up the force’s logistics support potential has been quite significant. There are still considerable gaps to be covered in our logistics support architecture.

“NACOL shall continue to play a critical role in this regard. Nigerian Army will continue to be structured to address peculiar securitythreats, particularly in North East, South East and North Central where insurgency and increased acts of banditry are prevalent.”

He expressed happiness over the level of successes attained by the troops in the exercises and the professionalism exhibited by their personnel: “That is not to say that we have completely overcome the security challenges, as considerable traits still exist.”

He urged Nigerian training institutions to continue to come up with innovative ideas that would assist in addressing the myriads ofsecurity concerns confronting the nation as they continue to confront these threats: “There is need to evolve new strategy to sustain the successes gained so far.”

Yuletide: DEPOWA distributes food items to widows, families of slain soldiers

The Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA) distributed food and other household items to 50 widows of fallen heroes. It also presented food items to 400 spouses of Non-Commissioned Officers of the Armed Forces as part of its humanitarian gesture to alleviate the sufferings of the widows.

The presentation took place at the DEPOWA Secretariat and Mogadishu Military Cantonment, Abuja respectively. Its president, Mrs Vickie Irabor, distributed rice, noodles, yams, vegetable oil, condiments and spaghettis She said the benevolence was in accordance with the association’s mandate.

She lamented the plight of the widows as a result of the demise of their husbands: “DEPOWA will continue to remember them. The military community will never forget them. Their late husbands sacrificed their lives for the peace and unity of Nigeria.

“What we have done today, which is not the first time, is just to let them to know that we appreciate them. We appreciate the sacrifice their husbands made for the nation.”

She urged the widows to ensure that they use the food items to celebrate the Yuletide with their children. She expressed appreciation to the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) for supporting DEPOWA in achieving its objectives:

“Widows of fallen heroes are always remembered by DHQ, as they are part of its project.” DEPOWA also donated relief materials to Children of Rachael Orphanage Home in Kurudu, Abuja.

176 Guards Battalion holds inter-agency security seminar

An inter-agency seminar organized by the 176 Guards Battalion, Gwagwalada, Abuja, ended with a call on security agencies to work together to curb terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and other violent crimes ravaging the country.

With the theme, “Effective Emergency Response System Through Enhanced Inter-Agency Cooperation: A Panacea to The Dynamic Nature of Contemporary Security Threats”, it was part of Exercise Enduring Peace in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). It was also to ensure synergy among security agencies operating within FCT.

The Commanding Officer, Lt-Col Julius Kolawole Adisa, said: “The seminar aimed at broadening the knowledge of security operatives operating in a joint environment through synergy and effective intelligence sharing. It was in tandem with the Chief of Army Staff’s vision to have a professional Nigerian Army ready to accomplish assigned mission within a joint environment in defence of Nigeria.”

He said since the brigade flagged off the exercise, criminals operating along the Abuja-Lokoja highway and some communities within the FCT were degraded and relative peace and security restored in several other communities: “This is in addition to several positive achievements which have been as a result of the strong synergy between the Nigerian Army and other sister agencies working in unison to achieve the expected security results.”

He said the rescue of the kidnapped staffs of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) alongside others by the combine security operatives in Gwagwalada forest was an indication that joint collaboration was the way forward towards having a peaceful and secured society.

The battalion also flagged off a free medical outreach to the people of Kasuwan Dere. It distributed free books to pupils of Paikon Kore LEA Primary School also in Gwagwalada as part of its corporate social responsibility to impact positively in its host community.

The Army Headquarters Department of Civil Military Affairs team led by Col Cyriacus Osuagwu, commended the brigade for ensuring that “the people that make the various segments of our society are carried along in the brigade’s scheme of things especially the various security agencies, which have played key role in the security of the FCT.”

He lauded security agencies for their support: “The knowledge gainedat the seminar should also be passed down to the subordinates at the various agencies’ lower cadre.”

4,000 Army recruits complete training

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Faruk Yahaya, has charged newly recruited soldiers of the Nigerian Army (NA) numbering over 4000, to put national interest over their personal interests and be professional as they discharge their duties in the field.

He gave the charge at the Passing Out Parade (POP) of 81 Regular Recruits Intake at the Depot Nigerian Army, Zaria, Kaduna State: “The training of recruits into the Nigerian Army (NA) is in fulfilment of Army Headquarters Training Directives, in line with the vision to have a professional Nigerian Army ready to accomplish assigned missions within a joint environment in defence of Nigeria.

“POP marks another crucial chapter in the history of the training institution and the Nigerian Army, as it welcomes a fresh set of well trained soldiers into the noble profession.

“Depot Nigerian Army is a key training institution responsible for moulding selected able bodied citizens into well trained and disciplined soldiers, to meet the manpower requirements of the Nigerian Army, necessary to execute the onerous task of tackling contemporary security challenges bedevilling the nation.

“The rigorous training undertaken by the young soldiers has transformed them into highly skilled and professional young soldiers, poised to enhance the strength and combat efficiency of the service.”

COAS reminded them of the importance of the Oath of Allegiance they have all sworn: “By the oath, they are under obligation to remain loyal to the Constitution and President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

…NAF graduates another 648 regiment personnel

The efforts of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), towards reinvigorating some of its capabilities, while developing new ones in line with the ever-changing security environment received a major boost with the graduation of 648 regiment personnel at the Regiment Training Centre (RTC), Kaduna, on December 17, 2021.

Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Air Training Command (ATC), AVM Ayoola Jolasinmi, said the personnel completed the Basic and Advanced Regiment Courses; “They are products of a service committed to continually pursuing purposeful training and human capacity development for enhanced force protection competences to secure and protect the citizenry.”

Represented by the Chief of Staff, ATC, AVM Emmanuel Chukwu, he said: “The quality of training received by our regiment personnel is evident in their deployment in several operational theatres across the country, where they are performing creditably in counterinsurgency and counterterrorism operations as well as in effectively providing military aid to civil authorities in furtherance to our national security objectives.

“NAF will continue to invest in capacity building drives aimed at generating combat forces capable of securing national assets against all forms of threats, both internal and external.”

He implored the graduates to put all that they have learnt to maximum use in a bid to safeguard lives and properties: “Through your perseverance, discipline and determination, you have been found worthy in character and learning to graduate.

I am confident that you are now more grounded and have imbibed the attributes of military professionalism which include absolute loyalty, discipline, integrity, physical fitness, motivation, decisiveness, teamwork and courage.”

The AOC reminded them of the fluidity and uncertainty of the current security environment.

He urged them to remain strong, disciplined and courageous in all their conducts: “Your core duty is to protect all Nigerians irrespective of ethnic background or religious inclination.”

He expressed confidence that with continued commitment and sustained efforts by the Armed Forces of Nigeria, the country would soon overcome all threats to its peace and security.

Earlier, Commandant RTC, Air Commodore Jeff Ekwuribe, disclosed that the trainees were tutored towards developing their staff duty capabilities, analytical and communication skills: “They were also exposed to weapon handling, drill, general service knowledge and kinetic and non-kinetic warfare techniques.”

A breakdown of the various competences that made up the 648 graduates showed that 25 were products of Young Officers’ Course, 9 from Basic Regiment Officers Course, 44 of Advanced Regiment Airmen Course, 53 from the Intermediate Regiment Airmen Course and the remaining 517 of Basic Regiment Airmen/Airwomen Course.

NDLEA partners Army against drug traffickers

Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier General Buba Marwa (retd), has solicited the support of the Nigerian Army to tackle drug abuse and trafficking in the country.

He told Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Farouk Yahaya, in his office at the Army Headquarters, Abuja, that drug abuse was one of the crimes widely spread in the country irrespective of tribe, gender or religion: “Over 15 million Nigerians are directly or indirectly affected by drug abuse or trafficking.

“NDLEA needs more partnership with the Nigerian Army in its operations.”

Yahaya said army would continue to support and synergise with the

NDLEA in the fight against drug trafficking: “Tougher punishmentsshould be given to drug traffickers, instead of ordinary convictions.”