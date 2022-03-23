By Chinenye Anuforo

Since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago, many believe that remote working has come to stay. This has prompted many organisations to identify tech gadgets that allow staff to deal with their workload more effectively.

This is why Logitech strives to empower people to do their work the best way they can, from wherever they are. With focus on innovation and quality, the company designs products and experiences that have a place in people’s everyday lives.

One of such products is the wireless mouse. Logitech’s range of wireless mouses, which have been launched in the Nigerian market, include the MX3, the M330 Silent Plus and the Pebble M350 models.

Concerning the innovative products, Theresa Relihan, head of marketing at Logitech Sub-Saharan Africa said: “We understand that, for many Nigerian companies, deploying remote work solutions at scale is new and can take time to perfect. Each of our products is designed with the customers in mind. We always focus on how people connect and interact in the digital world and ensure an efficient, unique and meaningful experience.”

The fast and precise MX Anywhere 3 wireless mouse can connect up to three devices on Windows, MacOS, iPadOS, ChromeOS and Linux. It also seamlessly transfers text, images and files, even between Windows and MacOS.

While the M330 Silent Plus wireless mouse helps reduce noise by about 90 per cent and has reliable wireless connection, the Pebble M350 wireless mouse is slim enough to take on the go, connects via Bluetooth® wireless and has an 18-month battery life.”