Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Former Governor of Kwara State Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed has condoled incumbent Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazak on the death of his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Aminu Adisa Logun, who died on Tuesday.

Alhaji Ahmed also offered his sympathies to the late Alhaji Logun’s immediate family, and the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu Gambari.

The former governor in a statement by his spokesperson Dr Muideen Akorode said: ‘I convey my deepest condolences to the Executive Governor of Kwara State, His Excellency, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazak on the tragic death of his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Aminu Adisa Logun, who passed on Tuesday. Alhaji Logun was a seasoned businessman and administrator whose death is a significant loss to the state.

‘My heartfelt sympathies are also offered to Alhaji Logun’s immediate family, the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu Gambari and the people of Ilorin Emirate. May Allah grant the late Alhaji Logun aljanah firdaus and uphold the family at this most difficult period.’

Also expressing his sympathies, the Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, declared grief over the demise of Alh Logun, who died up the ghost after a brief illness.

Danladi-Salihu in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday by his media aide, Ibrahim Sheriff, described the late Chief of Staff as a Kwaran who gave his all to the service of the State and its people, until his last breath.

The Speaker stated: ‘It is with a heavy heart and total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, that we receive news of the demise of Alh. Aminu Adisa Logun, Chief of Staff to His Excellency, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

‘Alh Logun was a committed Kwaran, who gave his all to the service of our dear State until his last breath. His death is indeed a big blow on the government and people of Kwara state, as he departs this sinful world at a time his wealth of experience and expertise is required in moving the State forward.

‘On behalf of the 9th Kwara state legislature, I condole the family of the deceased, His Excellency, Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, the Emir of Ilorin, Dr Ibrahim Zulu Gambari, the government and entire Kwarans over the great loss.’

Danladi-Salihu prayed for the repose of the deceased and that God grants the government of Kwara State, the family and friends of the late Chief of Staff and Kwarans the fortitude to bear the loss.

Similarly, the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, commiserated with the state government over Logun’s death.

The monarch described the deceased as a childhood friend, a trusted ally, seasoned industrialist and compassionate politician whose contributions to the state would not be forgotten in a hurry.

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari stated this in a condolence message signed by his Media Aide, Mallam Abdulazeez Arowona, on Tuesday, stating that: ‘I commiserate with the widow of late Alhaji Aminu Adisa Logun, his immediate family, the Ilorin Emirate, government and people of Kwara State especially, His Excellency, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq over the great loss.

‘Late Aminu Logun’s simplicity, honesty, humility and excellence will remain evergreen in our memories. I pray that Almighty Allah will accept his good deeds, forgive his shortcomings and admit him into Aljanatul firdaos.’

The Emir urged the immediate and extended families as well as close allies to find solace in the knowledge that the late Chief of Staff lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation with tremendous contributions to nation-building during his lifetime.