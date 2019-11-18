Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

No fewer than eight people lost their lives on Monday in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, when a truck laden with petrol rammed into some vehicles, crushing its victims after losing control.

The ghastly auto crash which occurred at Felele community along Lokoja-Abuja highway involved 4 tricycles, 2 motorcycles 3 cars and a bus, with seven people sustaining serious injuries.

An eye witness who identified himself as Moses Johnson told Daily Sun that the auto crash occurred around 8:45 am, adding that the truck was coming from Lagos with petrol when it lost control as a result of brake failure, leading to the killing of innocent citizens.

Daily Sun which was at the scene of the accident saw the trailer in flames while the Federal Fire Service drafted to Lokoja for the governorship election were made concerted efforts to quell the fire that has taken over one lane of the highway.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) were also on ground to evacuate corpses and other victims of the accident who sustained injuries.

One of the road safety officials, who declined to mention his name while speaking to our correspondent, attributed the accident to brake failure suffered by the white branded petrol laden tanker with registration number JEG141XA DAF, saying 17 people were involved in the accident

He noted that the injured have been taken to the Federal Medical Central and Specialist Hospital, both in Lokoja, by the FRSC, while the corpses have been deposited at the morgue.