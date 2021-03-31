From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, in a thrilling display his youthful energy, wowed fans at Confluence Stadium, Lokoja, during a novelty match between Kogi Executive Council and the ex Super Eagles stars.

The novelty match put together by the Kogi State Government had ex-internationals like Jay-Jay Okocha, Finidi Goerge, Peter Rufai, Kanu Nwankwo, Taribo West, Tijani Babangida, Mutiu Adepoju and arrays of other football stars who all featured in the star-studded game.

Governor Bello was on the score sheet from the spot kick for the Kogi State Executive Council Team on Tuesday when they played a draw with the victorious former Super Eagles squad of 1994 and1996 held at the Confluence Stadium in Lokoja.

The governor, who captained the New Direction Team, described the novelty encounter as a reminder of the golden days when unity was the common frame of reference in our national life.

The football legends he also described as the unifying factors of our nationhood, stating that they invoked a deep spirit of patriotism amongst Nigerians whenever they wore the national colours in their hey day.

The governor said that the football match was organised to revive that once cherished feeling of nationalism amongst Nigerians.

He stressed that their passion and dedication to the country, aside from bringing glory to Nigeria, went a long way to integrate the various sections of the country who, despite their ethnic differences, are united for the greatness of the country.

Governor Bello reiterated the resolve of the youths to take their destinies into their hands and halt the selfish agenda of a few and redirect the narrative to a purposeful push towards national healing, peaceful coexistence and the total control of governance.

‘There is no better time for Nigerian youths to redefine the Nigerian dream other than now, this is our time,’ he declared.