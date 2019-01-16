Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Scores of members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekeremor, the hometown of the Minister of State for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The APC defectors, led by cousin to the minister, Mr Felix Lokpobiri, who incidentally was ward chairman in Ekeremor, chose the day Governor Seriake Dickson, led several government functionaries to drive to Ekeremor, for the first time in 40 years, to defect to the PDP.

The APC chieftains cited the outstanding performance of the PDP government, under the leadership of Dickson, especially the construction of the Sagbama/Ekeremor Road, which is now at an advanced stage of completion as the reason for their defection.

According to them, the APC has nothing to offer the area and its people, as it had only been making empty promises ever since they joined the party.

In his remarks, Lokpobiri expressed happiness over the road project and noted that with the latest defection, there is no longer any opposition in the area.

“First of all, I want to thank God for keeping me alive to see the road that you are constructing. When you made the promise during your campaigns, we dismissed it as a mere ploy to woo votes from our people. But, today, you have proved all the doubting Thomases wrong, including myself.You’ve truly proved yourself as a ‘talk na do ‘ governor. We want to thank you and the PDP government under your watch, for addressing this age-long need. For me, this project alone is enough for any right-thinking APC member in Ekeremor to crossover to the PDP, which has demonstrated real love and care. I can say we were in bondage in the APC and we are glad to move out of that sterile party.”

On their parts, Chief Millionnaire, Mr Lokiri and Oniye assured the PDP of the support of the people as governor Dickson has endeared himself to them, by embarking on well-meaning projects in the area.