Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A faction of All Progressives Congress (APC), loyal to former minister of Agriculture and Rural Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri, has slammed the leadership of the party in Bayelsa State over threats to expel some members for attending a meeting involving other political parties.

APC Deputy State Chairman in the state, Ogbeibiri Orubebe, who admitted he represented Lokpobiri at the political summit organised to discuss issue of zoning the vacant West senatorial seat, said the party hierarchy has no constitutional right to expel members.

According to him, the statement issued by the party is empty, shameful and shows it has no grasp on political trends in the state.

Orubebe urged APC members in the Bayelsa West senatorial district to disregard the statement on threats to expel Lokpobiri, noting that issuing of threats from Abuja is height of irresponsibility.

“I was mandated by our party leader, Lokpobiri, to attend the all political parties summit where issues of zoning between Sagbama and Ekeremor areas of Bayelsa West senatorial district were discussed and settled. It is shameful that some persons within the Timipre Sylva fold of our party will turn themselves into an interloper and delved into issues settled among brothers long ago.

“It should be known that the zoning arrangement between Ekeremor and Sagbama has been in place before APC formation. And that it has rotated peacefully without bloodshed or acrimony.

“Now that circumstance has thrown up Ehujiakpor to be deputy governor, the Sagbama people have the right to complete their eight years by producing a senator. It is right for the people of the areas to keep such agreement. Those raising dissenting voice against such agreement are toddlers in politics.

“As far as we are concerned, Bayelsa political leaders support the zoning arrangement between Sagbama and Ekeremor. Every politician in Bayelsa knows about their mutual agreement,” he said.