Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The faction of All Progressive Congress (APC) loyal to former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Resources, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri has slammed the leadership of the party in Bayelsa State over threats to expel some of members for attending a political meeting involving other political parties.

The Deputy State Chairman APC in Bayelsa State, Ogbeibiri Orubebe who admitted he represented Lokpobiri at the political summit organised to discuss issue of zoning the vacant West Senatorial seat in the state said the party hierarchy in the state does not have the constitutional right to expel members.

According to him the statement issued by the party is empty, shameful and shows they do not have grasp on political trends in the state.

Orubebe urged members of the APC in the Bayelsa West Senatorial District of the state to disregard the statement on threats to expel Lokpobiri noting that issuing of threats from Abuja is height of irresponsibility.

“I was mandated by our party leader, Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri to attend the all political parties summit where issue of zoning between Sagbama and Ekeremor areas of Bayelsa West Senatorial District were discussed and settled. It is shameful that some persons within the Timipre Sylva fold of our party will turn themselves into an interloper and delved into issues settled among brothers long ago”

“It should be known that the zoning arrangement between Ekeremor and Sagbama has been in place before the formation of the APC. And that it has rotated peacefully without bloodshed or acrimony.

“Now that circumstance has thrown up Sen. Ehujiakpor to be Deputy Governor, the Sagbama people have the right to complete their eight years by producing a Senator. It is right for the people of the areas to keep such agreement. Those raising dissent g voice against such agreement are toddlers in politics.

“As far as we are concerned, Bayelsa political leaders support the zoning arrangement between Sagbama and Ekeremor. Every politician in Bayelsa knows about their mutual agreement ” he said.