Few days after stepping down as Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, has indicated interest to contest the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa State, on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement signed by his media aide, George Oji, he said “he had already met President Muhammadu Buhari and intimated him of that decision of not returning as minister but instead would be contesting the governorship race in Bayelsa State on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in November.”

He added that being a minister opened his eyes to the enormous opportunities embedded in agriculture which he intends to replicate in the state by creating jobs as well as generating income, and guarantying y food sufficiency.

He said: “What I have learnt in this Ministry of Agriculture, I never learnt in 12 years that I was in the parliament. As a senator for eight years, I never knew the potential that exists in Agriculture.

“Now that I am trying to explore some new opportunities, I am going to make Agriculture number one, if I have the opportunity of taking the experience I have here to my home state.”

He further said his thought of being posted to the Ministry of Niger Delta was dashed when President Buhari posted him to where he served.

“I was thinking that I would be posted to the Ministry of Niger Delta, but the president in his wisdom decided to send me here,” he said.

Meanwhile, former Agriculture Minister, Audu Ogbeh, has predicted Lokpobiri’s victory at the poll.

Ogbeh said: “My younger brother here by the grace of God is going to be the governor of Bayelsa State. When we began, I kept telling him that he was going to be the governor. I am not a prophet but I will like to be one. Quite often I have been proved right sometimes in areas where I wished I had not been proved right when I used to warn that this economy is heading for trouble. I am not an economist and I was written off by those who know better. But this is a more quality prophesy, and it will come true.”