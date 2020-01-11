Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended the ruling of the Appeal Court striking out a suit by the former Minister of State for Agriculture, Heineken Lokpobiri, challenging the candidature of Bayelsa State Governor-elect David Lyon as the rightful candidate of the party.

The Court also ruled that the Direct Primaries which produced the Governor-elect was credible, transparent and reflected the wish of APC members on who should be the party’s governorship candidate.

APC’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary Yekini Nabena, who spoke with reporters in Abuja on Saturday shortly after the Appeal Court ruling, urged Bayelsans to rally around and support the incoming administration of David Lyon.

Congratulating his party on the Appeal Court’s overwhelming affirmation of Lyon’s candidature, Nabena said:

“The Court of Appeal in delivering its verdict has sided with party members and defended their votes which they overwhelmingly gave David Lyon to move Bayelsa State to the Next Level.

“While Senator Heineken Lokpobiri has a legitimate right to contest the outcome of the Direct Primaries through legal means, it is now clear through the Appeal Court ruling that he had no case ab initio.

“I now call on all [who] mean well for our dear Bayelsans to rally around and support the incoming administration of Lyon whose campaign development blueprint, when implemented, will deliver homegrown initiatives to ensure progress, peace and stability of the state and indeed the Niger Delta.

“Finally, I invite Bayelsans to enjoy responsibly a glass of Heineken over this heart-warming Appeal Court ruling,” the Bayelsa-born APC chieftain stated.