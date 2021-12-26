By Damilola Fatunmise and Chinwendu Obienyi

Actress and On-Air-Personality, Omotunde Adebowale David aka Lolo, is set to premiere her latest indigenous movie titled, Déjà Vu.

According to Lolo, the movie is coming after her debut, When Love Is Not Enough. Hear her: “This is my second project and I love to do indigenous movies. A lot of people say I cannot tell stories in our language, and I am wondering why. So, this new project is called Déjà Vu, it is Yoruba and sub-titled with a love story. I like to do something a bit supernatural and there is something called ‘sleep walking’ and a lot of people do not know this is a psychological thing, and a lot of people say ‘Lolo, why are you producing this kind of movie?’ But remember, I toyed with multiple sclerosis film, When Love Is Not Enough.”

When quizzed on how Nigerian filmmakers can promote their content locally, she said that currently Amazon Prime is looking for local content filmmakers, adding that she would love to be part of the platform. “I have watched movies in Swahili and Zulu, and I am pleased that the content is great, and so, why can’t we do the same? Now that we have international platforms interested, I will want to be on these platforms.”

Deja Vu stars top acts like Mobimpe, Lateef Adedimeji, Lola Idije, Toyin Alausa and a host of others.