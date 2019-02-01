As audiovisual production guru, Omololu Durojaiye, attained the golden age last Sunday, some of his closest friends and associates gathered to surprise him with a lavish evening of fun, merriment and laughter. The event held at The Patio in Lekki, Lagos was indeed an amazing night as friends and family members poured a lot of encomiums on the celebrant. In a remark during the event, Durojaiye, who was full of thanks said, “I am indeed humbled to have thoughtful friends in my circle. I can’t but appreciate all that was done to put this together.” Among those present at the special golden bash were ace media broadcaster, Soni Irabor; showbiz promoter, Edi Lawani; DJ Jimmy Jatt, and Dancehall sensation Blackky. Other guests include Henry Ekechukwu of Huce Valeris; Kelvin Orifa of Emblue; Kayode Olowu of One Wildcard; Femi Falodun; Jide Taiwo; and Chris Ihidero.

Durojaiye is the CEO of AVEdge Limited, a cutting edge audiovisual service company established in 2003 to service the events and experiential industry. As an audio visual expert, Durojaiye is known to have served as a technical director to various events like French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Nigeria; Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s visit to Lagos, the commissioning of the Eko Atlantic City by President Bill Clinton, and Nigeria’s premier entertainment conference, NECLive.