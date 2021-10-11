By Bimbola Oyesola

Lonadek Global Services, last week, celebrated 30 years of operating in diverse areas of technology, including empowering over 100,000 students across several secondary schools through career counselling and industry awareness workshops.

Lonadek, award-winning, ISO 9001:2015-certified engineering technology and information management company, in the past 30 years, the management said, has collaborated with leading technology proprietors and clients to create value and enhance performance through domiciliation, domestication and democratization of technology.

According to a statement from the company, its partnerships are hinged on integrity and excellent customer relations.

“As a women-owned business and certified WBE with WEConnect International, we have delivered human capital development initiatives that address diversity, sustainability and ESG compliance.

“With several clients in the energy, power, infrastructure, manufacturing, mning, oil and gas sectors, our digital transformation projects have empowered over 100,000 STEM talents across geographies to provide remote and virtual solutions leveraging technology.”

Lonadek said it has engaged in the educational sector by promoting STEM and engineering technology, while its social impact initiative, the Cedar STEM and Entrepreneurship Hub, holds empowerment projects that have shaped the minds of youths, girls in STEM, women in engineering and young professionals, giving them a chance to flourish in their chosen fields.

The statement said, “The Vision 2020: Lonadek Youth Empowerment and Restoration Initiative boasts of empowering over 100,000 students across several secondary schools through career counselling and industry awareness workshops, young transformer/innovators science project competitions, summer camp, and annual essay competitions. This is their CSR. Lonadek Global Services continues to deliver value in the energy, power, infrastructure, manufacturing, mining, oil and gas sectors.

“Lonadek extends her gratitude to all members of the management team, past and present workforce, clients, partners and supporters. In the words of the principal consultant, Dr. Ibilola Amao, “We have been very fortunate to work with our local and international partners on various projects that have impacted the engineering and technology sectors. Our consultancy and training activities have touched so many lives directly and indirectly.

“Commencing with National Engineering and Technical Company Limited (NETCO) in 1992, we trained 67 young engineers in the use of Computer Aided Design and Draughting (CADD) systems to deliver the Shell Petroleum Development Company (34 Flowstations Safety Upgrade Project), the Chevron Nigeria Limited (Escravos Gas Project Phase I). With partners like Aveva, Petroleum Technology Development Fund and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, we upskilled over 500 PDMS 3D modelers in 2006, now exceptions system integrators on successful projects.”

We are currently digitally up skilling over 10,000 talent in collaboration with Microsoft, LinkedIn and Github, 30 Cloud Practitioners with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and about to launch the Pearson City & Guilds STEMpreneurship Certification Programme”

It vowed that it will continue to give its best to career counselling, industry awarenes and youth empowerment.

“Our commitment to grassroots education, STEM teacher and career counsellor up skilling will remain a part of our DNA.”

“Lonadek Global Services remains committed to serving people in a manner that charts a course for a brighter future for them by working tirelessly to build a seamless community that would unleash the full potential of the best STEM and TECH talents,” it stated.

