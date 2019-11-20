Old students of the Imperial College, London in Nigeria will on Thursday hold a session with Clare Turner, the Senior International Relations Officer for the college alumni. The event is scheduled for 7.30pm at the W Bar, LASWA Yard, Falomo, Ikoyi, Lagos.

A statement by Olugbenga E. Adelana, president, Imperial College Alumni Association of Nigeria, and Edet Amana, Chairman, Board of Trustees of the association, said the event, tagged: ‘An evening with Clare Turner’ will provide an avenue for members of the alumni body to meet, network, interact and help each other and also help Nigeria.

Part of the mission of the association is to assist in the promotion of education, aid in student recruitment and retention, and to promote linkage between the College and Nigerian institutions with similar objectives.

The statement urged those willing to attend the event to register.