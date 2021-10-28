The High Court of Justice in London has ordered one Ms M. Badejo to pay the General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries, Dr. Daniel Olukoya and his wife, Folasade, £100,000 as damages over alleged malicious campaign.

The court specifically awarded £65,000 to Pastor Olukoya and £35,000 to his wife.

In awarding the pastor and his wife damages, the court, in its judgment, recognised a campaign conducted by Badejo against the Oluokoyas.

Badejo had alleged that MFM pastors were falsifying documents to stay in the UK by ‘arrangee’ (fake) marriage and that Pastor Olukoya knew about these without doing anything to correct it.

Also, she alleged that Elijah Toluwani Olukoya (Dr. Olukya’s son) had N6 billion in Heritage Bank in Nigeria

She also alleged that Mrs. Olukoya (Dr. Olukoya’s wife) was on the church’s payroll and earned salary in the sum of £35,000 from MFM, whereas she never collected salary, even though, as a pastor, she was entitled to it.

The court said Badejo’s campaign went to the Olukoyas’ professional integrity and their reputations and was widely publicised, noting that Badejo had refused to apologise for her conduct.

Apart from the damages, the court ordered Badejo to publish a summary of its judgment across nine of her social media channels for a period of 10 days as a corrective measure to ensure the judgment reached all of her viewers.

Badejo had said she was speaking the truth and that she could not pay the costs of publishing the summary of the judgment on her channels.

Meanwhile, Dr. Olukoya’s lawyers have written to Badejo demanding payment of the damages to their client as ordered by the court.

