The Duke of Sussex made a surprise visit to the London Marathon to meet volunteers, watch the runners and present medals to the marathon and wheelchair winners – despite rumours of his pregnant wife Meghan could give birth imminently.

Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge ran the second fastest marathon in history to win the London Marathon for a fourth time as Britain’s Mo Farah finished fifth.

It is understood Harry had always planned to go but with the birth of his child due around this period it was not announced in advance.

The Duke’s presence suggests wife Meghan, who is at their Frogmore Cottage home on the Windsor Castle estate, is not expected to give birth imminently.

Earlier on Sunday, Prince William admitted he has ‘no idea’ whether baby Sussex is imminent amid speculation Meghan could give birth any day now – with some sources even citing today as the Duchess’ due date.

Kipchoge, 34, who broke the world record in Berlin last year, triumphed in two hours two minutes 38 seconds.

Farah finished three minutes one second behind Kipchoge, while fellow Briton Callum Hawkins was 10th.

Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei, 25, became the youngest female London winner, with Britain’s Charlotte Purdue 10th.

Ethiopia’s Mosinet Geremew and Mule Wasihun finished second and third respectively behind Kipchoge, who finished 59 seconds shy of his world record of 2:01:39.

Earlier, American Daniel Romanchuk and Switzerland’s Manuela Schar won the men’s and women’s elite wheelchair races.

More than 40,000 runners, some dressed as giraffes, bells, cars and even Big Ben, took to the streets of the capital as the amount raised by the London Marathon passed £1bn.