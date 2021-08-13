From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Nigerian High Commission in London, United Kingdom, has been shut for 10 days after two officials tested positive to COVID-19.

The Nigerian High Commission in London, in a statement issued on Thursday, narrated that yesterday afternoon, the Head of Immigration Section and two other officials went for a meeting at the Home Office.

The mission further said at the entrance, COVID-19 test was administered on them and one of them tested positive to the virus.

The High Commission added that the affected officer immediately isolated, while the other officials, who tested negative will also isolate for the next 10 days.

The mission however said in response to the challenge, it embarked on testing all officials of the mission, after which another official tested positive.

“In line with COVID-19 regulation and the need to adhere to the rules and regulation of the host country, the mission will close down for the next 10 days, in order to observe the mandatory isolation of those who were in contact with the affected Officials.

“While the High Commission regrets any inconvenience that this may have caused, we solicit the cooperation of the general public,” the Nigerian High Commission in London said.