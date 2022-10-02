(NAN)

Some Nigerians from different parts of the United Kingdom (UK), gathered in London on Saturday to celebrate Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Anniversary.

The celebration also saw the crowd march in support of Mr Peter Obi, the Labour Party Presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections.

A statement issued by Ms Asa Blessing-Chijekwu, Global Head, Press, Peter Obi Presidential Global Network (PPGN) quoted the Coordinator, Dr Michael Chukwujekwu, as saying that about 20 different groups collaborated to organise the rally.

Chukwujekwu said that the supporters which collapsed under the UK Support Groups Coalition for Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti-Ahmed came from England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland.

“We marched through the major streets of London to Trafalgar Square, Nigeria high Commission and 10 Downing Street.

“October 1 is remembered for our independence from colonial rule and the rally that followed was to ensure that at her 62 years, a credible election is organised in Nigeria come 2023.

“We also used the opportunity to galvanise support for our presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who demonstrated verifiable capabilities, capacity, and public trust with management of public resources.

“It may not be mere coincidence that Nigeria is 62 years old today, and Peter Obi will be 62 years old come 2023, a year of general election.

“Obi does not have egocentric character and he can rescue Nigeria from its challenges. He has the capacity for productivity, strength, and ability, and he is wanted by majority of Nigerians,” Chukwujekwu said.

He noted that public opinion polls so far conducted ranked him the most popular candidate for the job.

“Nigeria will be united, productive, economics and social amenities as well as infrastructure will work again if Obi emerges.

“Education system will work again. There will be employment and security.

“Mineral resources will be better developed and managed, while power and electricity will be available and sustainable,” he added.