Christian Agadibe

It was glitz and glamour at the Marriott Hotel, Kent, London, on Nov. 8, during the PGE UK Awards 2019.

The high point of the night was when fast rising Nigerian UK based Afro beats sensation, London Spec, whose current Single, Style is on massive rotation and very popular among UK deejays won the 2019 Outstanding Achievement in Music & Entertainment Award.

Also present at the award were Nollywood actors and actresses including Neli King, Princess Rita, Victoria Inyama and Kul H among others.

Organized by Princess Peace Essien, the CEO and founder of Panache Global Entertainment Awards UK, the event was attended by the creme de la creme of Nigerian entertainers based in the UK.