President Muhammadu Buhari has dismissed insinuations that his London, United Kingdom trip was to draw up a list of ministers for his second term.

The president insisted that he has not and will not disclose, yet, those who will be part of his new cabinet.

The president disclosed this when he spoke with newsmen, upon his arrival from London, on Sunday, after a 10-day private UK vist.

Buhari said: “I didn’t discuss with anybody.

“So, I don’t know how they knew about it. I didn’t discuss it with anybody.’’

On the possibility of introducing fresh approach in the fight against insurgency and banditry, the president said acting Inspector General of Police (Muhammaed Adamu) is doing his best to curtail the menace.

“I have just seen the IG, I think he is losing weight; I think he is working very hard,’’ he said.

The president also declined comment on the kind of people that would constitute his next cabinet.

He had departed Nigeria on the 25th of April after an official one day visit to Maiduguri, capital of Borno State, where he commissioned some projects.