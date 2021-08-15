CHILDREN, OBEY your parents in the Lord [as His representatives], for this is just and right. (Amplified Translation) Honour thy father and mother; (which is the first commandment with promise;) That it may be well with thee, and thou mayest live long on the earth.

Do you really desire to have a life that is free from struggles and conflicts of different kind, a life that is characterized by God’s goodness? If your answer is yes; then you must pay attention to the principle of obedience. Living an obedient life makes you live well and live long!

Obedience is the golden ticket with which men access their appointments with greatness and long life. The principle of obedience is alien to a lot people because the society has magnified the need for freedom and independence at the expense of the principles of accountability and responsibility to higher authorities.

When God created Adam in the Garden of Eden, He gave Adam a guide, which was supposed to prolong his days upon the earth. He instructed Adam not to eat of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil because in the day he eats he would die.

That instruction was given to preserve and prolong Adam’s life on the earth. Adam disobeyed God’s instructions and brought death upon himself. Adam and Eve made the decision to eat the fruit without seeking counsel from the mouth of God. They ended up losing the beautiful life they had in the Garden of Eden. The days they lived before they died physically became days of hell upon the earth! They lived under the curse and dominion of Satan because they disobeyed God.

Many people get themselves into trouble today because they are not subject to anyone. They go where they feel like going and do what they feel like doing. They are not under anyone’s control. They are like an untamed horse.

There lie great virtues in deferring to higher authorities. Listen to the words of Jesus in the book of John 5:19, Then answered Jesus and said unto them, Verily, verily, I say unto you, The Son can do nothing of himself, but what he seeth the Father do:for what things so ever he doeth, these also doeth the Son likewise.

I Samuel 15:22-23

And Samuel said, Hath the Lord as great delight in burnt offerings and sacrifices, as in obeying the voice of the Lord? Behold, to obey is better than sacrifice, and to hearken than the fat of rams. For rebellion is as the sin of witchcraft and stubbornness is as iniquity and idolatry. Because thou hast rejected the word of the Lord, he hath also rejected thee from being king

An untamed horse would wonder about in the bush and may be eaten by lions. Wild horses generally resist being put under control. They do so because they do not want anyone riding on their backs, as a result they have to live in the bushes where wild animals dwell and stand the chance of becoming preys to lions and tigers.

However, a horse that allows itself to be tamed; a horse that surrenders its back for men to ride on it and allows a man to put bits in its mouth and control it, that horse will find itself among the royal chariot entourage of kings. Food will be provided for it from the king’s palace and it would go where such kings go to as part of the king’s entourage.

Obedience will bring you to places of honor and glory, whereas disobedience will bring you down from a place of honour and bring you shame like it did to king Saul of Israel.

To obey means to take instructions from someone superior to you. It means to comply in total submission to authority. Children are to obey their parents in the Lord because it is right in the sight of the Lord. Your parents include your biological parents, your pastors and spiritual leaders. They are representatives of God.

Ephesians 6: 5 says Servants, be obedient to them that are your masters according to the flesh, with fear and trembling, in singleness of your heart, as unto Christ.

Servants and those who serve under physical authorities, God says you should obey your masters in the flesh, with fear and trembling. Obedience is better than sacrifices of any kind and to hearken to instruction is more profitable that fats of bullocks.

I encourage you to become an obedient person. Obey your leaders, obey God’s word and the blessing shall be upon you in your fields of endeavours in Jesus name.

Last Line: Have you ever wondered what it means to give your life to Christ and be saved? Are you born again? God sent Jesus to die for all your sins so that you will not have to be punished for the same. To be saved means to simply accept Christ Jesus as your substitutionary sacrifice for your sins and to make him lord over your life. Surrender your life to Christ today by asking Jesus to forgive you your sins; ask Him to come into your life and to make you a new person. If you are facing challenges and require counseling/prayers do not hesitate to contact me. I will be willing to assist as much as I can.