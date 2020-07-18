Christine Onwuachumba

If you want to look elegant and feminine, try kimono fashion. It is no longer a special preserve of the Japanese; kimono has become a trend and everyone is embracing it. This Japanese inspired robe has been given a contemporary look and comes in different styles, colours and patterns such as prints, fringes, embellishments, and varying lengths. It is versatile and can be with anything such as skirts, pants, gowns, skinny jeans, and shorts. Things like fitted dresses, tees, crop tops can go with it. It is not just for the casual look, you can style it with elegant combinations and dresses. To make it look stylish, accessories with heels, boots, and jewelry. It is a perfect piece for everyday life.