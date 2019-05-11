Though the little black dress (LBD) has been trending for quite sometime, here comes another fashion trend that has been embraced by fashionistas. It is the little white lace dress (LWLD).

LWLD is pretty, classic and elegant.

For events such as weddings, birthdays, bridal showers, or graduations, LWLD is it. All you have to do is to lighten it up with matching accessories for a glamorous or even sexy look.

Lace dresses in white colour slay on every girl.

White is often associated with being pure, fresh and good.