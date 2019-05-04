The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, has called on Muslim faithful to look out for the new moon of Ramadan 1440A.H.

The Sultan made the call through a statement issued on his behalf by Sambo Junaidu who is the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto.

He said: “This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Sunday, May 5, which is equivalent to 29Tth day of Sha’aban 1440A.H., shall be the day to look for the new moon of Ramadan 1440A.H.

“Muslims are, therefore, requested to start looking for the new moon of Ramadan 1440AH on Sunday and report its sighting to the nearest district or village head for onward communication to the Sultan.”

Abubakar who doubles as the Sultan of Sokoto and spiritual leader of the Muslim faithful offered prayers to Almighty Allah to assist the leaders and all Muslims to have a fulfilling Ramadam season.