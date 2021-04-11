From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has advised Nigerian Muslims in Nigeria to look out for the crescent been Ramadan 1442AH from Monday.

The monarch who is the president of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) gave the directive on Sunday in a statement issued by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto.

The statement informed Muslim faithful that Monday, April 12, which is equivalent to the 29th day of Sha’aban 1442AH shall be the day to look for the new moon of Ramadan 1442AH.

“Muslim are, therefore, requested to start looking for the crescent moon on Monday and report its sighting to the nearest District or Village Head for onward communication to the Sultan,’’ the statement read.

The Sultan prayed Allah to assist Muslims in the discharge of their religious duty.

Junaidu gave telephone numbers that could be used directly to report the sighting of the new Ramadan moon to the committee.

The numbers according to the statement are; 08037157100, 07067416900, 08066303077, 08036149757, 08035965322 and 08035945903.