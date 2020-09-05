Vivian Onyebukwa

Coral beads are perfect statement pieces that complement every wardrobe. As one of the most versatile, vibrant gemstones, they often appear in bead form on different pieces including bracelets, necklaces or earrings.

They also come in different colours such as red, and white.

Igbo and Edo brides have found love with this ancient, beautiful, jewelry. They usually wear it around their waist, wrist, hair, and neck during their traditional weddings.

Coral beads jewelry are timeless addition to any classy wardrobe.

They are versatile and easy to match with a variety of outfits. Corals are also easy to dress up or down depending on the occasion one wears them to.