Vivian Onyebukwa

One-shoulder dresses are beautiful and have been around for years, coming and going in different styles and trends. It is way of showing off a touch of skin. They are fun, comfortable and versatile. They come in different fabrics such as printed and patterned. One-shoulder dresses are perfect sexy dresses for parties and also for formal events. Perfect for curvy women, they highlight beautiful curves and are very flattering. A stunning dress like one-shoulder dress needs the right accessories. Avoid necklaces of any kind with a one-shoulder dress as the neckline is exclusively for the gown. For the hair style, any up-do will complete the dress perfectly.