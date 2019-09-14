Make everyone green with envy with an emerald green colour shoe. Emerald green is a delightful and soothing colour on the eyes and wearing them makes you and the people around you to be in a good spirit. It gives elegance and opulence to every style you’re trying to create.

The great thing about this luxurious colour is the fact that it can flatter literally everyone, regardless of the hair or eye colour, skin tone, and style preference. It looks amazing when combined with various shades you already have in your closet. Just think about all the neutral hues, neon colours, pastel hues, and even metallics that will look chic with emerald green.