SPECIALreport on Christmas

By Oyinlola Pelumi Adewale

Not everyone wants to stay at home to share Christmas rice with neighbours. Many would also rather not spend the entire day in church. Some might want to get out and catch some fun that could reinvigorate their lives or bond of relationship with their loved ones. If you are one of such people, here is the list of places you could visit.

Amusement park

Amusement parks are one of the most popular places that parents take their kids or wards to during Yuletide. It provides an all-round entertainment. You could go with family, friends and colleagues. If you do, you would have filled your children with childhood memories of laughter, screaming and jumping around. You could also meet new people to bond and share experiences with.

Games: They include: rollercoaster, mainly for adults, merry-go-round for children, Ferris wheels, water slides, horse rides, boeing, spring rides, indoor games, picnic and cotton candy parties. To enjoy their safe thrills, you need to be adventurous, to have a childlike spirit.

Cost: Some places demand an entry or gate fee of about N5, 000 per head but you might get a discount if you are going with a family of five or more. But get ready to spend more money on games and activities you want to be part of. A budget of about N20, 000 should be able to earn you premium fun.

Beach

After working for 317 days non-stop, that is, if you minus weekends and holidays, you should be able to find time to relax and catch some fun. And, one of the places you can do that, apart from the amusement park, is the beach. Beaches give room to enjoy nature, relax, run, party and also meet people. In fact, being in the sun, at the beach shore or under the tent to catch some fresh air is a good way for teens, adults and kids to relax, reconnect or heal. In Lagos, there are a good number of public and private beaches.

Activities: You may want to visit lounges, restaurants and night clubs. A trip to the beach is one of the ways to enjoy your favourite aquatic animal meal prepared with pepper soup. You can wash this down with a bottle of chilled or un-chilled beer.

Cost: There are entry and ancillary fees like car parking space, boat ride and tent charges in some beaches. A budget of about N15, 000 should be able to provide you with a minimum comfort and fun

Train ride

Many Nigerians don’t know the fun of travelling in trains. Train ride is underrated because of its long distances. But that’s what makes it fun. Unlike travelling by flight, you don’t have to bother about some protocols like checking your bags to ensure that they meet the weight limit. Instead of booking a flight which may later be delayed or cancelled outright because of the Harmattan haze, or facing frustrating traffic congestion on the road, why not try a train ride to your destination?

Cost: Between N2, 000 and N6, 000 should do per ride, depending on your destination, class or coach. But to avoid a last-minute rush, and to get the best seat, it is better to book your ticket in advance

Boat cruising

Boat cruising is very luxurious for those who find water trips interesting. The adventure requires spending quality time in a boat while going to different places. In Lagos, there are many places to go boat-cruising on the island, if you have the money. Best enjoyed with friends; you could also throw a bikini party on the boat with a few bottles of wine and music blasting away on top of water. The cruising usually takes up to five hours or more depending on the package you signed for, and comes with some benefits like Finger foods, wine and soda drinks.

Cost: In Lagos, this depends on the number of individuals, luxury, hours and level of hospitality. On a cruise of one to ten people, the price is a minimum of N15, 000 and a maximum of N46, 000 per head. But the price is higher if you are going for a Yacht cruise.

Cinemas

You might ask what you need to go to the cinema for when you can sit in the comfort of your home and watch Netflix films and chill out. But nothing beats the feeling of watching those favourite films on a very large screen with high quality video and sound. Cinema offers amazing experiences, especially when you attend it in the company of family and friends, and watch films while munching away on popcorns, and having some drinks. The fun includes watching the audience’s reactions to their favourite films. At the moment, Nigeria is said to have about 40 cinema houses.

Cost: The gate fee ranges from N3, 000 to N5,000, depending on the movie and the time of the airing.

Karaoke

In Lagos and Abuja, you can find this in many reputable malls. One special thing about Karaoke is that it gives you the liberty to sound off through amateurish singing. It allows a maximum of two people inside the booth; so, it is advisable to go with a friend you feel most comfortable with.

Benefits: It serves as a stress reliever, and boosts your self-esteem. This is because it helps you loosen up and sing whatever you want with confidence. The booth is a cool place to spend time with a friend. You also get to make videos and laugh at yourselves later on. Singing in karaoke booths help to strengthen bonds between friends and among families.

Cost: The least price is N1, 000 per head

Music concerts

If you are a music lover, you should spend this Christmas going for concerts. While some music concerts had already taken place this December, there are few others ahead which you can attend to have your spirit lifted.

Cost: Each celebrity has specific amount for each package but the least is N15, 000.

Lekki Conservation Centre

In Lagos, you will find memorable and rewarding a day spent with your family and friends at the Lekki conservation centre, one of the many prominent tourist attraction centres in Nigeria. Kids are highly welcome as there are fun areas where they can have a good time. They include the bouncing castle, trampoline, tree house and fish pond. It makes for a good place to chill out, and to take a lot of good pictures. Entry fee is said to be N1, 000 per head

Window shopping

There is no rule that states that you must buy everything you see during the Yuletide. So, this Christmas, you can give yourself a treat by just driving down to the nearest mall to you and moving from one part of it to another and just admiring and pricing items but knowing full well you are not out to buy any. Going window-shopping can be fun at times because you get to know more about a particular product or brand. It also helps you distinguish a fake item from the original. It can be done in any supermarket or mall

Casinos

Most people don’t know there are casinos in Nigeria. Just as you see in mafia movies, they can make for a great fun. As you know, they are about gambling, winning and losing. You get to play card games, blackjack, poker and roulette. You either gamble with cash or casino chip, with a chance of winning or losing. The fact that you are not sure if you will get out of the casino richer or poorer makes the game fun.

A trip with friends to a casino this Christmas might be a great way to spend your time and money. But bear in mind that kids are not allowed in casinos. So, don’t go there with any of your kids.