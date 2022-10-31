Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman scored the winning goal for Atalanta in their 1-0 victory over Empoli at the Stadio Carlo Castellani.

After falling 2-0 at home to Lazio last week, Atalanta were looking to get back to winning ways when they traveled to the Stadio Carlo Castellani to take on Empoli.

Super Eagles forward Lookman got the nod to start in attack for Atalanta.

La Dea did not need to wait long to begin their resurgence, as Hans Hateboer put them in front after just 32 minutes.

Atalanta had the chance to put daylight between them and Empoli just before the break. Unfortunately for them, Teun Koopmeiners failed to convert from the spot.

Empoli started the second half on a strong note, but Atalanta were solid and held their own.

Atalanta then punished them at the hour mark, and it was Lookman who showed his ability. The 25-year-old got into a good position after a great individual run and produced a wicked shot that pierced into the bottom left corner of the Empoli goal.

Lookman’s goal proved to be the vital winner, as Empoli failed to produce anything upfront.

Atalanta took a 2-0 win at Empoli after 90 minutes, and the result ensures that La Dea climb to second place, pending the result of AC Milan’s game.

Lookman now has five goals and one assist for Atalanta after twelve Serie A games.