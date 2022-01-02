Leicester City attacker, Ademola Lookman, has pledged his international commitment to Nigeria.

A former England U21 international, Lookman is now going through the process to commit to the Super Eagles.

However, the decision arrived too late for Lookman to make Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations squad. But he will have an eye on this year’s World Cup.

The Nigerian Football Federation announced: “The process for his change is underway. It is therefore wrong when the media claims that the national coach is the one who has deselected the player from the final list of 28 players for the final round.

“His name, on the other hand, was on the preliminary list, as we thought he would finish the process in time.”