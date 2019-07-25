Bundelsiga side, RB Leipzig is on the verge of confirming the signing of Nigerian winger, Ademola Lookman, according to matching press reports in Germany and England.

Sportbuzzer.de said Lookman arrived in Germany on Tuesday to undergo a medical with the German club.

If he passes his medical, he will sign at least a four-year deal, with Everton pocketing significantly less than 20 million Euros from the deal.

In his first spell at RB Leipzig in the second half of the 2017-2018 season, Lookman scored five goals in 11 league appearances, while providing four assists.

Thereafter, RB Leipzig were interested in signing the winger on a permanent deal but could not agree terms with the Toffees until this summer.

The former Charlton Athletic wonder-kid joined Everton in January 2017, making 48 appearances and scoring 4 goals.