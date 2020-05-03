Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has asked South East people to immediately embrace massive agricultural activities to avert the imminent hunger and starvation in Nigeria.

It said that the overdependence on food items from the northern part of the country was very precarious and would worsen after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leader of MASSOB, Comrade Uchenna Madu, in a statement, yesterday, informed that the looming food shortages would be more dangerous than the coronavirus disease.

Madu noted that the pandemic and its destructive effects on the social, economic, religious and commercial lives of Ndigbo were eloquent eye openers for a serious and long planned approach for countering future endemics.

“MASSOB directs every Igbo family irrespective of their residential locations to use this farming season to commence rigorous farming. Ndigbo are not known as lazy people or weaklings; the ability of a man to provide food for his family is what proves him as a family man. Every Igbo family must embark on farming now because we can’t continue to depend on state governments for palliatives. No state government can feed or provide wholesomely for her citizens in a lockdown,” Madu warned.