From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Worried by the looming hunger and soaring prices of commodities, a famous cleric of The Resurructed Assembly(GROM), Abuja, Pastor Prize Felix Aluko has advised Nigerians to stockpile their homes with foodstuff that will last them for a long period of time.

The country is presently plagued by years of interminable Islamist terrorism, banditry and other unbridled security challenges, that has threatened her ability to feed its rising population.

Already affected are millions of Nigerians who are unable to feed like they used to do.

With insecurity deteriorating to an extraordinary level, farming activities has been severely threatened particularly in areas regarded as the major food-producing regions.

For instance, for years, Fulani herdsmen have been rampaging through Benue and other states in the North-Central and the South, maiming, kidnapping and massacring farmers.

In Benue state, commonly referred to as “The food basket of the nationn”, the herdsmen are terrorising farmers in the state.

The state Governor, Samuel Ortom said over one million persons had been displaced in eight of the state’s 23 LGAs. In all, 12 states are battling with the crisis of displaced persons.

As a result of the above scenario, food situation is deteriorating rapidly as millions of Nigerians cannot feed adequately again as prices of food items continue to soar.

It is against this backdrop that Pastor Aluko, offered his advice to Nigerians to stockpile foodstuffs at their various homes that would take them for a long period of time.

” There is unpleasant situation in the country where your money no longer has value with soaring prices of food stuffs and other commodities in the market.

God has revealed to me that this will continue from this month of October to December. So my advice to Nigerians is that they should stockpile their homes with foodstuff that would last them till when things shall improve. Am not a prophet of doom, but that’s what God has revealed to me.”

Pastor Aluko however noted that if the church can unite and pray with one voice, it can change the destiny of the nation.

“The church does not see the reason to pray. The Bible says if we can pray, then, we will see God in action. God has given the church the power to decide the destiny of the nation. But we are divided and fighting against each other. That’s the problem why the nation is drifting from the plan of God.”

Regardless, the cleric has gone ahead to declare the month of October as “The Month of the Word for Release and Recovery”.

In his sermon from the book of Deuteronomy 2.1-2, he defined the word of God as the terminator of causes of life… be it ancestral, family, foundational, witchcraft amongst others.

He x-rayed the life of Joseph in the Bible as a good example of how the word of God brings blessings to the people.

He explained further that the word of God is sent forth for the purpose of blessing your life and it brought blessings to Joseph.

Reading from Psalm 105: 17-20, the pastor disclosed that the word of God neutralizes every curse of evil upon the life of Joseph. “He was in prison under chain, under lock and key, but the word of God came forth to deliver him. Nothing under heaven has been known to have resisted the word of God.”

He admonished christians not to lose faith in God in the face of hard times and unfavourable economic situations, but to remain steadfast, unmovable and to always abide by God’s word for their lives to experience a positive transformation.