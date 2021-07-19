From Tony Osauzo, Benin

As the controversy over the return of looted Benin artefacts continues, Igun Bronze Casters Guild who are descendants of Igun Community in ‎Benin City, yesterday, disclaimed a group known as Igun-Igbesanmwan-Owina Descendants Cultural Movement which is claiming part ownership of the artefacts.

Recall that the Igun-Igbesanmwan-Owina Descendants Cultural Movement based in Europe and America had in advertorials in some conventional and social media platforms last week claimed part ownership of the looted artefacts, insisting that they must be part of negotiations for their return.

‎But the Igun Bronze Casters Guild which staged protests across Benin City and visited the palace of the Oba of Benin and the Edo State Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, put lie to the diaspora group’s ‎claim.

Led by the Ine of Igun, Chief Osarenren Inneh and other chiefs, the protesters called on security agencies including Interpol to help fish the signatories to the said advert.

They said from time immemorial, they cast the bronze artworks for the palace and they remain the property of the palace.

“We have never in any way been the owners of the artefacts that we were ordered to do by the palace. There is no member of this Igun that will say that as at 3000 years ago, they can buy a kilo of manila so all the works that were done, were done inside the palace and were done for the monarch. We do works for the beautification of the palace, we do works to keep the history of this kingdom in form of plaques and art forms so we duplicate the history of the kingdom.

“We have never in any way been privileged to do these works for ourselves until when we were given our royal charter in 1280 AD by Oba Oguola. They gave us that charter for commercial purposes and these artefacts were long in existence even before the royal charter.

“We see those publications as false and we want to disassociate ourselves from anything that has to do with that association because it did not come from us. We are servants to the palace, we are servants to the Omo N’Oba a and nobody should pitch us against the palace because we cannot go against the palace. We are grateful to Omo N’Oba for all he has been doing for us over the years.

“Those who thrive in making mischief just for the fun of it had better be warned to look elsewhere for their game. For sure this new chapter will not end well with them”.

The group, therefore, called “on the security agencies, especially Interpol operatives, to spread their dragnet to get the real identities of the writers and sponsors of the letter who hide under what we equate to be false identities to perpetrate falsehood and character assassination their stock-in-trade”.

