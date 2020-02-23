Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, charged the National Assembly to immediately commence a forensic probe of the Presidency, following fresh reports of alleged clandestine moves to divert looted funds repatriated by the United States.

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said that recent revelation about alleged corruption in the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government is an indication that the administration is allegedly living a lie.

The party stated that its call is predicated on reports by the United States Department of State that the government is plotting channel for “the repatriated money to certain individuals connected to the Presidency, including a particular state governor allegedly involved in the initial looting of the money.”

It noted that the government has allegedly been blocking attempts to recover part of the looted funds traced to the said governor.

“From the report, it is clear that the Buhari Presidency has further smeared itself, and no longer commands the trust and confidence of stakeholders within and outside the country in its fight against corruption.

“There are already apprehension in the public space of huge complicity and patronizing of corruption under President Buhari’s watch, which is directly responsible for our worsening corruption rating, a comatose economy, hardship and untold suffering which have turned our nation into world’s poverty capital.

“The PDP holds that the failure of the Buhari Presidency to give a direct response to the issues raised by the US Department of State only validates the widely held position within and outside our country that the administration is not only irredeemably corrupt, but also serves as a haven for corrupt individuals.

“The PDP, therefore, calls on the National Assembly to immediately redeem the image of our nation by invoking its statutory instruments to order a forensic investigation into the handling of repatriated funds,” the party stated.