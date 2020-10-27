LAYI OLANREWAJU,Ilorin

An Ilorin magistrate court, Tuesday docked seventy-one suspected hoodlums who allegedly looted COVID palliatives items at Agro Mall and Cargo Terminal in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The suspects were charged for Criminal conspiracy, Trespass, Belonging to the gang of thieves, Mischief, voluntarily causing grievous hurt, theft and disturbance of public peace.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Nasir Yusuf, told the court that the defendants were arrested on Friday and Saturday at the Agro Mall and Cargo Terminal when they are looting the palliatives.

He said that the investigation is still ongoing over the matter while he left the bail of the suspects to the discretion of the court.

Magistrate Mohammed Ibrahim, who presided over the matter, however, granted the suspects bail in the sum of N200,000 each and two sureties in the like sum while the matter was adjourned till 18th of next month.