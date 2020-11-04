Merit Ibe

The Nigerian Association of Small Scale Industrialists (NASSI), has asked Business Management Organisations (BMOs) to ensure that funds meant to support businesses affected by the protests get to the right persons.

The Association made the appeal against the backdrop of some intervention funds getting to wrong hands who misuse them while those really in need of it continue to suffer great losses.

Lagos Chairman, Gertrude Akhimien, made the call following massive destruction and looting of its members’ properties during the #ENDSARS protests hijacked by hoodlums. In response to the crisis, Access Bank has announced N50 billion interest free loans and grants in support of Nigerians to support communities, youths and micro, small and medium-sized businesses affected by the protests.

Akhimien noted that during the mayhem, her members’ properties were not only destroyed, looted, but equipment were carried away by the hoodlums, who thought some of their warehouses had palliatives stored in them.