Gyang Bere, Jos

The Riyom Development Association has cried out of the massive looting and destruction of Riyom Local Government Secretariat by hoodlums who hijacked the ENDSARS peaceful peaceful protests in the state.

Chairman of the Development Association, Da. Dauda Dyek disclosed this during a press conference in Riyom after a tour of the vandalized Local Government Secretariat and other Government properties in Riyom Local Government Area of the state.

“We on behalf of the entire Riyom Community wish to condemn this unwholesome action in strong terms, this is a set back to the progress of the entire Local Government Area and the state in general

“We also want to appeal to our citizens that anyone in possession or aware of our items from the aforementioned offices should return them immediately as we appeal to all to desist from such unproductive actions henceforth as ENDSARS could not be linked with such unwarranted actions”.

He said the vandalization was extended to the school of Home Economics, Acha Research Centre, Education Area office, the security offices and the National identity Management Commission all located in the Local Government Council.

The Dagwom Rwey of Riyom, Da. Samuel Jok said the Council Secretariat was wiped out by the hoodlums who hijacked the ENDSARS protest in the state.

“I am sad over the looting and vandalization of the Riyom Local Government Secretariat and other Government properties by hoodlums who hijacked the ENDSARS peaceful protests in the state.

“These hoodlums wipe the entire Secretariat and carted away with everything in all the offices. That action has brought set back which will affect development in the Local Government Area. We have given time to those who carried out the criminal act to return the carted property before we embark on house search.”

He lamented that some of the properties which have been returned are damaged beyond repairs which will cost the local government huge sum of money to fix them back.

Former member House of Assembly and the immediate past Management Committee Chairman of Riyom Local Government Area, Hon. Emmanuel D. Jugul who went running round the vandalized Local Government Secretariat appealed to those who are still in possession of the looted items to return them.

The Management Committee Chairman of Riyom Local Government, Hon. Mafeng Gwallson decried the looting and described it as criminal.

He said though, the Council has recovered some of the items looted but they were destroyed beyond repairs.

Gwallson said a technical Committee has been set up to assess the lavel of damage and said the unhealthy development is a serious set back to the growth and development of the area.

“We are working restlessly to recover some of the that were looted in all the offices in the council area. As we speak, there is no office in Riyom Local Government because all of the were vandalized and carted away with the items.” He said.