Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba State Police command has arrested 17 suspects in connection with the looting of public and private property in Jalingo, the state capital under the guise of #endSARS protest.

The spokesperson of the command, DSP David Misal said that two bodies including that of Mr Chukwu Osinachi, a Corp member who passed out recently and a yet to be identified person have been recovered, both are suspected to have died in connection with the ongoing looting-spree in the state.

However, on the October 24, the protest took another dimension as criminally-minded individuals embarked on destructions, vandalization and looting of property as aforementioned.