Desmond Mgboh ,Kano

39 suspects have been arrested in Kano State as a result of the recent #ENDSars protest that rocked the state, the police announced yesterday.

Briefing the media, Kano State Police Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Haruna said the suspects were arrested for acts of looting, vandalism and malicious destruction of public and private property. He further disclosed that seven vehicles, seven motorcycles and one tricycle were burnt during the crisis adding that eight other vehicles were equally vandalised. 38 shops including Galaxy Mall and Chicken Republic were looted and vandalized in the areaxsaid the spokesman.

Items so far recovered from the looters , according to him, were 25 gas cylinders, two fire extinguishers, four washing wachines, eleven refrigerators generators and two grinding machines.

Also recovered were five motorcycles, including one burnt motorcycle, five empty 10.2kg drums, tick plastic drums among others.

According to him, “On 19/10/2020 at about 0715hrs, uncoordinated groups of protesters mobilized at Sabon Gari Quarters Kano under the cover of “EndSars Protest”.

He added,”They carried out procession from Sarkin Yaki Area of Sabon Gari to France Road up to Kwakwaci and Airport Road where some of protesters trespassed into a political party office, removed the flags and pelted stones.