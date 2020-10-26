Fred Itua, From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Barely 24 hours after security agents foiled an attempt to break into a warehouse in Area 10, Abuja by suspected hoodlums, a private warehouse located along Namadi Sambo way in Idu Industrial Layout, has been invaded.

A source said the warehouse was invaded around 3pm yesterday by arm-bearing hoodlums, numbering over 500. It was learnt that bags of rice, noodles, fabrics and other valuables were carted away.

Idu Industrial Layout is located along Jabi-Airport road in Abuja. It houses warehouses belonging to private industries and businesses, who use the area as their storehouses.

As at the time of filing this report, other surrounding warehouses were at the verge of being looted by the hoodlums, despite the presence of soldiers and policemen.

An eyewitness told Daily Sun: “At about 3 pm, we were around our office when we saw motorbikes in hundreds moving towards that direction. Since we were not sure of what was happening, we had to hurriedly close out office and left

“Some of us took cover in nearby empty buildings to witness what was happening. That was how we saw them scouting for a particular warehouse. As soon as they found it, they found it, the hoodlums used their weapons and forced it open

“They started taking out the items. Security agents had to rush in, but we’re helpless when the huge number. They just watched helplessly and stood by while the looting was ongoing.”

The eyewitness further told Daily Sun that residents in the area had to abandon their houses and drove out to safe areas.

In another development, hoodlums have invaded a warehouse in Jabi Daki Biu. The facility is owned by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The warehouse which is located in a residential area, had hundreds of people waiting for their turns to have their own share of the good items.

As at the time of filing in this report, there was no police or security presence in the area. Many residents in the area were also trapped in their houses, as the hoodlums blocked every adjoining road leading to the facility.

In Gwagwa-Tasha, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), hoodlums raided the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) agric store. Items like bags of grains, sewing machines, mattresses, cartons of milk and tin tomatoes, including other items, were stolen.

It was gathered that the store, which is maintained by the Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat (ARDS) of the administration, is used for storage of agricultural products for sales to farmers, at subsidised rates, especially during the planting seasons.

However, the hoodlums, who invaded the facility, removed almost all the agricultural products in the store, even as security agencies, who rushed to the area, could not help the situation.

Calm returned only when another detachment of security personnel, including the army and police were drafted to the area, who dispersed the looters with teargas canisters and gunshots.

Meanwhile, Lagos Government has further relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed in the state in the wake of the degeneration of the #EndSARS protest.

The curfew time is now from 8pm to 6am.

Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had on Friday relaxed the 24-hour to 6pm to 8amand promised to review it further on Sunday, depending on it outcome .

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho announced the further relaxation of the curfew to 8pm to 6am

The commissioner’s statement announcing the further relaxion of the curfew read: “The curfew in Lagos State has been reviewed. Restriction time is now 8pm to 6am. Lagosians are enjoined to plan their journey times as they go about their lawful businesses. Public schools remain shut till further notice”