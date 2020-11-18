Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court has ordered the National Assembly to file its reply to the N50 billion suit filed by some senior citizens and some regional groups from South and the Middle Belt of Nigeria challenging alleged lopsided public appointments and loans expenditure under the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/595/2020 was filed by humna rights activist, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) on behalf of the Plaintiffs, who are leaders of Ohanaeze, Afenifere, PANDEF (Pan Niger Delta Forum) and Middle Belt Forum.

Justice Okon Abang specifically gave the National Assembly a 30- day ultimatum to file it’s response to the suit having been joined as the 5th defendants.

He further granted leave to the Federal government and the Attorney General of the Federation to regularise their process which were filed out of time.

The judge thereafter, ordered that all processes relating to the suit must be filed and exchanged before the next adjourned date of January 13, 2021.

The Plaintiffs made up 16 elder statesmen reprsenting some regional pressure groups of Ohanaeze, Afenifere, PANDEF (Pan Niger Delta Forum) and Middle Belt Forum,

are demanding a reversal of the appointments and N50 billion in punitive, aggravated and examplary damages against the defendants, for violating some relevant provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), particularly section 14(3)(4) and other laws.

It is the case of the plaintiffs that the non compliance with these provisions of the law flagrantly violated their rights, as guaranteed by the 1999 constitution and other laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The 16 elders who are led by Chief Edwin Clark are Chief Reuben Fasoranti, Dr John Nnia Nwodo, Dr Pogu Bitrus, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Alaowei Bozimo, Mrs Sarah Doketri, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, and Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga.

Other plaintiffs in the suit include

Others are Senator Koforola Bucknor- Akerele, Prof Julie Umukoro, Elder Stephen Bangoji, Alhaji Tijani Babatunde, Mrs Rose Obioforibo, Mr Adakole Ijogi and Dr Charles Nwakeaku.

They are further praying the court to determine whether:” The power to appoint designated offices including permanent secretaries, principal representatives of Nigeria abroad, which is vested in the 1st defendant has been lawfully exercised by him since the inception of his administration, from 201`5 to date, and whether his actions are in breach of Sections 171(5),814(3) (4) of the 1999 constitution(as amended).

They also pray the court to determine whether the power to appoint Nigeria’s Armed Services Chiefs, other commanders or top officials of the respective Armed Forces Higher and high commands General Staff; namely the Chief of Defense Staff,(CDS) Chief of Army Staff(COAS) Chief of Naval Staff(CNS) AND Chief of Air Staff,((CAS), the other statutorily established Nigerian Security agencies or services namely: The Inspector General of Police, (IGP) the Directors General of the State Security Service,(SSS) National Intelligence Agency, (NIA) and the Defense Intelligence Agency, (DIA); the heads of the National Security Associated Federal Government(FG) establishments , namely Nigerian Civil Defense and Security Corps, (NCDSC) Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) the Nigerian Customs and Excise Service, the Nigerian Immigration Services,(NIS) the Nigerian Correctional Services(NCS) the National Emergency Management Authority, (NEMA) the National Youth Service Corps, (NYSC), the National security Adviser,(NSA), the ministers of Defence, Interior, Police and the respective national security ministries’ permanent secretaries’ which is vested in the 1st defendant, has been lawfully exercised by the 1st defendant since the inception of his administration and whether these appointments are in compliance with 61(2), 814(3)(4) 8217(3) of the 1999 constitution (as amended).

They are also, among other things prayng to court to determine whether it was not “reckless and adverse to the interest of Nigeria” for president Buhari to obtain a loan facility from the Islamic Development Bank, African Development Bank, the World Bank, China, Japan and Germany amounting to $22.7 billion for infrastructural development only to allocate the bulk of the fund to the Northern region. They are seeking a declaration that the loan facility purportedly for infrastructural development wherein less than 1% of the amount is to be allocated to the South east zone of Nigeria violates section 16(1)(a) (b) and S16(2) (A) (B) (C) of the Nigerian Constitution( as amended). It also includes a declaration “that the 1st defendant’s procurement of any loan which would increase Nigeria’s outstanding debt by 30% of its GDP or which would increase its interest payment above 50% of government revenue is unconstitutional”.