It just might make great sense if we returned to the festering Babatunde Fashola fiasco. One has to immediately admit that it is not part of Fashola’s sins that he has the ambitions of Caesar. It is only meet to record that, like his psychic guide, Fashola, too, wills to cross the Rubicon. And as is expected, he too is in the game of wanting to install himself, his connections and successors thereof, as an eternal line of potentates. Like Caesar, too, Babatunde Raji Fashola is quite a behemoth. There are too many parts in his complicated whole. There is the sectionalist, intriguer, nepotist, lawyer, self-acclaimed philosopher, perhaps a new messiah under the African sun.

Luckily, it is just one small part of his mazy universe that interests us today. And it is about what he had to or not say about the darkness that is the nation’s lot under his supervision.

This time, however, we shall be revisiting the Fashola subject with a world of sympathy, that is, while admitting to his foot-in-mouth disease, we are more interested in his being largely a victim of his age. Fashola is a victim of an epidemic, if fashionable, ignorance that has overwhelmed his tribe. This is his tribe of scribal technocrats, or better, lawyers, economists, etc.

If only to maintain a sanitary distance, let us recap by quoting a third party. “Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola’s outburst blaming the private sector operators the other day over the intractable poor power supply may have put paid to any glimmer of hope of a turnaround in the sector. What a great disappointment from a government that has been raising the hope of people, in this connection. In what appears as a clear admission of failure, the super-minister, unabashedly, told Nigerians not to blame the federal government for poor power supply.” … Fashola’s unwarranted sophistry was a barrage of assault on the sensibilities of Nigerians who have suffered untold hardship from pigheaded decisions, actions and inactions of government, particularly in the power sector. Fashola’s gaffe over poor electricity (Fashola’s gaffe over poor electricity).

And in an ensuing paragraph, the authors go on to conclude: “This is a public relations tragedy at this time of reckoning for the government that has been in power for three and half years of a four-year tenure.”

This, in our opinion, is where the pundit gets it right, but perhaps on the shiny surface. He didn’t go deep enough. Yes, it is a public relations tragedy, but that is just the skin of a deep-seated rot, if not cancer. The real problem is that that foot-in- mouth disease of Fashola’s is a knowledge-gap ailment. But the greater point is that this Fashola-style ailment is, despite the many certificates that abound, a standard affliction of the Nigerian elite. And this knowledge-gap mismatch, more than any other defects, contributes most to the rite of Nigerian underdevelopment. Fashola here is just an anchor or poster boy of such ignorance-powered underdevelopment. Meanwhile, let it be on record that we are aware that Fashola is a lawyer, even a SAN. We repeat we are aware of those.