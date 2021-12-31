By Vera Wisdom-Bassey

The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Ministry, Ijesha, Lagos, on December 24, 2021, clocked 19 years. The day was celebrated with pop and ceremony.

Leaders and other members of the church danced forward to the altar with offerings and hearts of thanksgiving to appreciate God for His blessings upon them.

Different groups of the church, ranging from the media arm, foreign missions and ushering, among other workers, presented their thanksgiving offerings too.

Other activities marking the anniversary included song ministrations by the children, youth, campus, Yoruba and adult choir departments.

The anniversary coincided with the church’s two-day special programme, tagged “Only God Can Do This.” Indeed, the church leadership and the members unanimously agreed that it was only God that has seen them through this far.

The founder of the church, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, in his sermon, taken from Psalms 107:8-9, called on the members to always show gratitude to God, stressing that it would move the hand of God to do more for them.

“We can’t give God enough thanks for what he has done for our families and this ministry. In 19 years, we have experienced wonders like never before, not even in our previous places of worship,” he said.

Muoka remarked that God has gone the extra mile for the sake of the “chosen ones” and has filled the lips of the people with testimonies.

While reminding the members that, no matter how much resources they give to the things of God, they would always be indebted to God, ghe said: “God made war to cease. So, no matter our challenges, the problem we are going through will cease someday. So, people should not be discouraged, no matter what they are passing through.”

Narrating God’s goodness over the years, Muoka made reference to a 50-year-old member of the church, Toju Jamerigbe, who testified of how God healed him of liver disease of over six months.

The man, while sharing his testimony, recalled how he heard the pastor praying for anyone lying down and unable to make use of certain vital part of their body, and he immediately keyed into it.

Upon hearing the voice, Jamerigbe said that life immediately came upon the dead part of his body. Exercising his faith, he said that he removed the tubes that were connected to his system and discovered that all parts of his body were functioning.

Also, a testimony by a woman who had been crippled for 57 years but became healed after one of the church programmes was also used to encourage the congregation that God can do all things, especially for those who put their trust in Him.

He reminded the people that whatever that defies human remedy in their lives, the Lord would do it for them. He assured them that, because of the anniversary of the church, God would give them double blessings.