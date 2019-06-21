Gilbert Ekezie

It was a harvest of miracles and testimonies recently when The Lords Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministry held a two-day international crusade in Lagos. Tagged “Hope for the Barren,” it was held at the Chosen Revival Ground, Ijesha, Lagos.

At the well-attended crusade, many were the testimonies of participants. The blind saw, the deaf heard and the dumb spoke. Many people with many years of ailments that defied medications got healed.

More prominent among the testimonies at the programme was that of a 32-year-old former robber, Mr. Chinonso Nwokoro, popularly known as Odoko, who quit the business. He brought the tools of his trade, including a native cap of charms that he acquired with a ram buried alive, nine fowls and chicks for protection against gunshots, he said.

Odoko displayed another amulet, which he always wore around his neck called “Ebiogwu,” which gave him signals whenever there was danger.

He said all the charms worked, claiming that no bullet penetrated his body throughout the period he was into highway robbery.

The repentant robber thanked God for saving him, saying the police killed eight of his 10-man gang. He advised intending robbers and those already in the business to embrace Christ and turn a new leaf.

Another young man, Charles Chieke, said he was delivered from staphylococcus on the first day of Hope for the Barren, while a17-year-old deaf and dumb lad also got healed. Another woman who had cancer, HIV and fibroid was healed. She testified of excreting the fibroid on the crusade ground.

Also, Ngozi Ndukanma, a 48-year-old woman, who confessed to smoking three packets of cigarettes every day in the last 10 years, said she was able to quit the habit. She explained that after a dream, she abandoned her bar business and followed God. Ndukamma, who said she started smoking at the age of 38, found it difficult to stop the habit.

“It was a very serious case for me. My friend introduced me to it and since then I derived pleasure smoking it. Even when my parents and siblings were around, I hid and smoked. But when the angel of God visited me in a dream, I had no option than to comply,” she said.

General overseer of the church, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, in his sermon, told the congregants that whatever was causing any barrenness in their lives would be conquered. He prayed the barrenness to disappear, be they financial, material, academic poverty; he commanded all of them to depart from the congregants. Muoka said any kingdom, ancestral spirit, marine spirit, known and unknown demon on assignment should depart from the people.

But he told the crowd that all the promises about deliverance from barrenness were dependent on being holy.

“It is important that you maintain holiness, and remember that a Christian is not a sinner and a sinner is not a Christian. Therefore, you should shun homosexuality, robbery, killing, corruption of any kind, kidnapping, bribery, cultism, wife beating, lesbianism and other ungodly acts,” he said.

Muoka assured the congregation that God would bless them economically, materially, academically and socially: “I assure all the women that they will be joyful mothers. There will be no male or female barrenness among the people. If you were barren, henceforth, you are no longer barren. The bible says in the Book of Solomon that every one bears twins and none shall be barren.

“So, your portion is twins. Also, no affliction shall survive in your lives from today. By the grace of God, this programme is the end of all your afflictions.”