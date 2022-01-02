By Gilbert Ekezie

Lagos residents and its environs are in for the miraculous as the Lords Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministry launches her annual international crusade titled “What God has Determined Shall Be Done,” in the state.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Director, Public Relations of the church, Pastor Louis Chidi yesterday.

He said the church wishes to inform her members and the public that the annual international 4-day programme, which is usually held at Mgbidi, Imo State, is now set to hold in Lagos State on Thursday, January 6, 2022, till Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Chosen Revival Ground at the International Headquarters of the church, along Oshodi – Apapa Expressway, Lagos.

Chidi informed that the programme which will be presided over by Pastor Lazarus Muoka, would witness salvation, sanctification, Holy Ghost baptism, deliverance from spiritual limitations, demonic possession, barrenness of the womb, intellectual and financial barrenness to needs for physical challenges such as paralyses of all kinds, diseases, sicknesses, economics and political crisis.

According him, this year’s programme which is the 17th edition as the power of God will positively change situations that affect Nigeria.

Chidi explained that the programme shall witness prayers that will shatter the shackles of corruption, insecurity, economic and political woes that have become a thing of concern to our great country.