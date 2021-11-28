By Gilbert Ekezie

General Overseer of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, has insisted that the mandate of the church to win 10 billion souls must be realized, pointing out that the ministry has so far taken her evangelism crusades to all the continents of the world. He stated this at the church’s headquarters, Odofin Park Estate, Ijesha Lagos.

Muoka noted that the soul winning is very important because it does not please God for any human to perish due to lack of knowledge.

He explained that the Lord’s Chosen has taken it as a task to reach to all nooks and crannies of the world to ensure that the soul-winning mandate is actualized. ‘Obviously, the 10 billion souls-winning mandate must be realized and we are making progress in that direction. As I speak, our ministry has entered into all the continents of the world. It has been able to capture multitude of souls and I thank God for information technology. As we hold our programmes in Lagos, people call from all over the world – China, America, England, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates etc. That means they are being affected by our evangelism efforts and it is making good impact in their lives.

Muoka said the annual international crusade previously held in Mgbidi, Imo State would take place in Lagos from January 6th – 9th, 2022, with the theme, ‘Lagos Experience’, and will create opportunities for more souls to be won.

Muoka explained that the decision to move the crusade from Mgbidi to Lagos was as a result of the direction of the Holy Spirit, and not the insecurity situation in Imo State and other parts of the country.

“The Bible says that this who are led by the Spirit of God are the sons of God are the sons of God. We are led to by the Holy Spirit to hold the programme in Lagos January, next year and God has a reason for that.”

