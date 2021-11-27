By GILBERT EKEZIE

General Overseer of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Lazarus Muoka has insisted that the ten billion souls winning mandate of the church must be realized, pointing out that the Lord’s Chosen has so far taken her evangelism to all the continents of the world.

He stated this at the church’s headquarters , Odofin Park Estate, Ijesha Lagos.

Muoka noted that the soul winning becomes necessary because it does not please God for any human to perish due to lack of knowledge.

He explained that the Lord’s Chosen has taken it as a task to reach to all nooks and crannies of the world to ensure that the soul winning mandate is actualized. ‘Obviously, the ten billion souls winning mandate must be realized and we are making progress in that direction. As I speak, our ministry has entered into all the continents of the world. It has been able to capture multitude of souls and I thank God for the technology. As we hold our programmes in Lagos, people call from all over the world; China, America, England, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates etc. That means they are being affected by our evangelism and it is making good impacts in their lives.

The Tele Evangelist and Crowd puller noted that the various programmes of the church had been impactful informing that the 2022 annual crusade usually holds at Mgbidi, Imo State.

Muoka said the Lord’s Chosen has been on the move across Nigeria and beyond to win more souls for Christ and will not relent until the mandate is actualized. “It is true that people are hearing us from wherever we are, but we will continue to travel to reach more.

The Tele Evangelist and notable crowd puller said the various programmes of the church had been impactful, informing that the usual international Mgbidi crusade will hold in Lagos from January 6th-9th 2022.

According to him theme of the programme is ‘Lagos Experience’, and will create opportunities for more souls to be won.

Muoka explained that the decision to move the crusade from Mgbidi to Lagos was as a result of the direction of the Holy Spirit, and not the insecurity situation in I’m State and other parts of the country. “The Bible says that this who are led by the Spirit of God are the sons of God are the sons of God. We are led to by the Holy Spirit to hold the programme in Lagos January, next year and God has a reason for that.”

He noted that the crusade is open to all, irrespective of religious denomination and expressed optimism that every needbshall be met through God’s intervention.

